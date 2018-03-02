Murray State avoids collapse, tops Jacksonville State in OVC

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) - Terrell Miller Jr. had 18 points and a career-high 18 rebounds and No. 1 seed Murray State advanced to the Ohio Valley Conference championship with a 70-63 win over No. 4 seed Jacksonville State on Friday night.

The Racers (25-5) closed the game on an 8-0 run, taking the lead for good on Jonathan Stark's 3-pointer that made it 65-63 with 2:14 left. Stark added a pair of free throws and Shaq Buchanan scored on a tip-in and then split a pair of free throws to cap the scoring.

Murray State will face Belmont on Saturday.

Jacksonville State (21-12) erased a 20-point deficit and took the lead at 63-62 on Marlon Hunter's 3-point play with 2:41 left. But the Gamecocks went scoreless from there, missing their final four shots.

Stark made four 3s and finished with 22 points for the Racers, who have won 12 straight. Ja Morant added 11 points.

Christian Cunningham had 16 points, Jamall Gregory scored 15 and Marlon Hunter added 13 for the Gamecocks.

