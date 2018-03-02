High winds expected to diminish as Nor'easter moves offshore

Police found at least one ballistic vest, thousands of rounds of ammunition and at least one explosive device.More >>
A fierce nor'easter that flooded streets, snapped trees in pieces and knocked out power to more than 1.8 million homes and businesses continues to lash the Atlantic coast, but the winds are expected to slowly let up as the storm moves offshore.
"Pretty much everyone on the plane threw up," the National Weather Service's aviation center tweeted.
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.
“Pretty much everyone on the plane threw up,” the National Weather Service's aviation center tweeted.More >>
Wildfires are raging in California, burning homes and prompting evacuations. At least 17 have died, and more than 3,000 structures have burned.
The search for survivors continues after a powerful earthquake in Mexico on Tuesday.
Harvey is lashing a wide swath of southeast Texas with strong winds and torrential rain as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade.
Wildfires fueled by hot weather has burned thousands thousands of acres in the West and spurred a state of emergency in California.
There have been several reports of storm damage throughout Southwest Georgia.
Students who returned to school two weeks after 17 people were killed at their Florida school are leaving the campus after a half day
Heavy police presence as students returned for first day of classes since Valentine's Day massacre at Florida high school
President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is maintaining his innocence as he faces charges that he acted as an unregistered foreign agent and directed an international money-laundering conspiracy
Students returning to the Florida high school where a gunman killed 17 people are both wary and hopeful
Pre-trial hearings for the criminal case of President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman have been mired in side issues.
Sixteen inmates indicted on mob action charges after Chicago jail fight caught on surveillance video
Two survivors of the Columbine High School shooting nearly 20 years ago are lauding the cry for action by students who survived this month's mass shooting at a Parkland, Florida high school
The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants
President Donald Trump told the nation's governors on Monday that he would have rushed in to aid students and teachers during the deadly mass shooting at a Florida high school
