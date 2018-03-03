Mushers, fans gather for world's most famous sled dog race - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Mushers, fans gather for world's most famous sled dog race

(AP Photo/Mark Thiessen, File). FILE - In this March 7, 2015, file photo, two dogs peek out from look out holes on the truck of musher Justin Savidis of Willow, Alaska, before the ceremonial run of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Anchorage, Alaska.... (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen, File). FILE - In this March 7, 2015, file photo, two dogs peek out from look out holes on the truck of musher Justin Savidis of Willow, Alaska, before the ceremonial run of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Anchorage, Alaska....
(Bob Hallinen/Anchorage Daily News via AP, File). FILE - In this March 2, 2014, file photo, musher Nathan Schroeder drives his dog team down the trail just after the start of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race near Willow, Alaska. The 46th running of Ala... (Bob Hallinen/Anchorage Daily News via AP, File). FILE - In this March 2, 2014, file photo, musher Nathan Schroeder drives his dog team down the trail just after the start of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race near Willow, Alaska. The 46th running of Ala...
(Matt Buxton/Fairbanks Daily News-Miner via AP, File). FILE - In this March 7, 2017, file photo, one of Norwegian musher Joar Leifseth Ulsom's dogs waits at the Manley Hot Springs checkpoint during the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Manley Hot Springs... (Matt Buxton/Fairbanks Daily News-Miner via AP, File). FILE - In this March 7, 2017, file photo, one of Norwegian musher Joar Leifseth Ulsom's dogs waits at the Manley Hot Springs checkpoint during the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Manley Hot Springs...
(AP Photo/Mark Thiessen, File). FILE - In this March 16, 2015, file photo, volunteers help raise the Iditarod finishers banner at the burled arch finish line in Nome, Alaska. The 46th running of Alaska's famed Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race kicks off Sat... (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen, File). FILE - In this March 16, 2015, file photo, volunteers help raise the Iditarod finishers banner at the burled arch finish line in Nome, Alaska. The 46th running of Alaska's famed Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race kicks off Sat...

By RACHEL D'ORO
Associated Press

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - Hundreds of barking dogs and excited fans are converging on Alaska's largest city for Saturday's ceremonial start of the famed Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race.

The morning trek along snow-heaped streets in downtown Anchorage gives fans a chance to mingle with mushers and their furry teams before the competitive portion of the 1,000-mile (1,600-kilometer) race to Nome begins Sunday in the community of Willow to the north.

The event comes amid a plethora of troubles for race organizers, including a former winner's dog doping scandal, the loss of a major sponsor and increasing pressure from animal rights activists following the deaths of five dogs connected to last year's race.

Iditarod officials acknowledge the problems have been a growing process for organizers.

Perhaps the most challenging issue was the October disclosure that four dogs belonging to four-time winner Dallas Seavey tested positive for a banned substance, the opioid painkiller tramadol, after his second-place finish last March behind his father, Mitch Seavey. The race's leadership faced criticism for not releasing the information sooner.

The Iditarod said it couldn't prove Dallas Seavey administered the drugs to his dogs, and didn't punish him. Since then, the rules have been changed to hold mushers liable for any positive drug test unless they can show something beyond their control happened.

Seavey has denied administering tramadol to his dogs. He is sitting out this year's race in protest over the handling of the doping investigation. Instead, he is in Norway to participate in another sled dog race, the Finnmarkslopet, which begins next week.

For this year's Iditarod, 67 teams are signed up to vie for a total purse of $500,000. Organizers say the winner's share of the prize money will be determined later in the race.

The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, a longtime Iditarod critic, has said about a dozen of its members will gather to protest at the ceremonial and competitive starts and at the finish line in Nome.

___

Follow Rachel D'Oro at https://twitter.com/rdoro

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • AnimalsMore>>

  • Mushers, fans gather for world's most famous sled dog race

    Mushers, fans gather for world's most famous sled dog race

    Saturday, March 3 2018 1:31 AM EST2018-03-03 06:31:16 GMT
    Saturday, March 3 2018 7:42 AM EST2018-03-03 12:42:29 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen, File). FILE - In this March 7, 2015, file photo, two dogs peek out from look out holes on the truck of musher Justin Savidis of Willow, Alaska, before the ceremonial run of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Anchorage, Alaska....(AP Photo/Mark Thiessen, File). FILE - In this March 7, 2015, file photo, two dogs peek out from look out holes on the truck of musher Justin Savidis of Willow, Alaska, before the ceremonial run of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Anchorage, Alaska....

    Excited fans are converging on Alaska's largest city for the ceremonial start of the famed Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race.

    More >>

    Excited fans are converging on Alaska's largest city for the ceremonial start of the famed Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race.

    More >>

  • Alaska's famed Iditarod is set to begin amid turbulent year

    Alaska's famed Iditarod is set to begin amid turbulent year

    Friday, March 2 2018 2:58 AM EST2018-03-02 07:58:53 GMT
    Friday, March 2 2018 6:41 PM EST2018-03-02 23:41:01 GMT
    (Bob Hallinen/Anchorage Daily News via AP, File). FILE - In this March 2, 2014, file photo, musher Nathan Schroeder drives his dog team down the trail just after the start of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race near Willow, Alaska. The 46th running of Ala...(Bob Hallinen/Anchorage Daily News via AP, File). FILE - In this March 2, 2014, file photo, musher Nathan Schroeder drives his dog team down the trail just after the start of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race near Willow, Alaska. The 46th running of Ala...
    The 46th running of Alaska's famed Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race kicks off Saturday amid the most turbulent year ever for organizers.More >>
    The 46th running of Alaska's famed Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race kicks off Saturday amid the most turbulent year ever for organizers.More >>

  • Health of world's last male northern white rhino in decline

    Health of world's last male northern white rhino in decline

    Thursday, March 1 2018 5:49 AM EST2018-03-01 10:49:31 GMT
    Friday, March 2 2018 6:04 PM EST2018-03-02 23:04:26 GMT
    The health of the world's last male northern white rhino is deteriorating; scientists still hope to save the subspecies from extinction through artificial reproduction methods. (Source: Joe Mwihia/AP)The health of the world's last male northern white rhino is deteriorating; scientists still hope to save the subspecies from extinction through artificial reproduction methods. (Source: Joe Mwihia/AP)
    The health of the world's last male northern white rhino is deteriorating; scientists still hope to save the subspecies from extinction through artificial reproduction methods. (Source: Joe Mwihia/AP)The health of the world's last male northern white rhino is deteriorating; scientists still hope to save the subspecies from extinction through artificial reproduction methods. (Source: Joe Mwihia/AP)

    The health of the world's last male northern white rhino is deteriorating; scientists still hope to save the subspecies from extinction through artificial reproduction methods.

    More >>

    The health of the world's last male northern white rhino is deteriorating; scientists still hope to save the subspecies from extinction through artificial reproduction methods.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly