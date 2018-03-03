Funeral procession for Hickman, KY officer to cause heavy traffic

Hickman Police Officer Ronald Smith’s police cruiser he was driving was located and is now placed outside the police department in his honor. (Source: Brittany Jacob, KFVS)

This is the flooded field in Hickman, KY where Rodney Smith's body was found. (Source: Brittany Jacob, KFVS)

The body of a missing police officer in western Kentucky was found in a flooded field on Saturday, March 3.

His body was found in a field located off of Bernal Avenue in Hickman, Ky. at 5 a.m.

According to Kentucky State Police, Officer Rodney S. Smith, 45, of Boaz, Ky., was pronounced dead at the scene by the Fulton County Coroner.

The police vehicle Officer Smith was driving was also found.

Many in Hickman remained in shock after the loss of one of their own.

"I thought initially that maybe there was a miscommunication, " said James Gray, Hickman City Manager. "This couldn't be happening and of course when I arrived on scene, it was."

More than 20 agencies, Search and Rescue teams and various emergency agencies from Kentucky and Tennessee help in the search effort.

Homeowners in the area said the roads can get very dangerous there during high waters.

"Last weekend, I don't think the water was over the road," said Glenn Jones, a homeowner near the area. "It was up to the road, but you could still drive down and come back. There is a ditch beside the highway and it's probably fifteen-feet deep right there where the accident happened."

Officer Smith leaves behind a wife and kids and was part of the Mayfield, Ky. Police Department five months prior to moving to Hickman, Ky.

According to Hickman Police Department, at approximately 9:15 p.m. Friday evening, Officer Smith accidentally drove his departmental SUV into flood waters. A witness saw Smith climb onto the roof of his vehicle before he and the SUV were swept away by the current.

According to KSP, they were notified at around 9:15 p.m. on Friday, March 2, that the officer was possibly missing in the flooded field.

An autopsy was performed at the State Medical Examiner’s Office later on Saturday.

Funeral services for Officer Smith will be held on Tuesday, Mar. 6 at 11:00 a.m. at the First Assembly of God Church in Mayfield. Burial service will follow at the Mt. Olive Methodist Church Cemetery. Friends may call after 5:00 p.m. on Monday, Mar. 5 at the First Assembly of God Church.

Drivers should be alert for heavy traffic along the Julian Carroll-Purchase Parkway at the KY 80 Exit 22 Mayfield Interchange starting about 5 p.m., March 5 and continuing through about noon on Tuesday, March 5, according to Keith Todd with KYTC, Dozens of officers from police agencies across the nation are expected to attend visitation and funeral services.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.