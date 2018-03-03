1 killed in crash on Fern Valley Road

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One person is dead after a crash early Saturday morning.

The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. at Fern Valley Road and Valley Forest Drive.

Louisville Metro Police confirm a cement truck was trying to turn into a construction site on Fern Valley Road when it was rear-ended by a white Toyota.

The driver of the Toyota died at the scene.

Police said speed could be a factor in the crash.

LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating.

