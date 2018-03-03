Woman killed in crash on Fern Valley Road identified

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The woman killed in a wreck on Fern Valley Road earlier this month has been identified.

The Coroner's Office identified the victim as Brittany Sturgill, 30, of Louisville.

The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. on March 3, at Fern Valley Road and Valley Forest Drive.

Louisville Metro Police confirm a cement truck was trying to turn into a construction site on Fern Valley Road when it was rear-ended by a white Toyota.

Sturgill, the driver of the Toyota, died at the scene.

Police said speed could be a factor in the crash.

LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating.

