Police: Stolen ambulance crashed into Home of the Innocents

No one at Home of the Innocents was injured. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Home of the Innocents will be accessing the damages after a stolen ambulance crashed into their building.

The crash happened around one Saturday morning.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

Louisville Metro Police Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said a Bullitt County Ambulance was stolen outside of Jewish Hospital's emergency room after it was left unoccupied and running.

The vehicle crashed into Home of the Innocents and the suspect ran from the scene.

No one at Home of the Innocents was injured.

LMPD is still investigating.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.