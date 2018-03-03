Burglary investigation leads to arrest of Grayson County pair

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two Grayson County residents face multiple charges after police said they were caught with items stolen from a Big Clifty home.

Grayson County Sheriff's Office Deputies responded to a home on Pence Street in Big Clifty on the report of a burglary on Sunday, February 25.

Deputies arrived to find that the home had in fact been broken into and were given a possible vehicle description.

Around two hours later, police said they received a report that the suspects' vehicle was parked outside a local business. There they found Anthony Felty, 40, unresponsive in the passenger seat. While checking on Felty, deputies said they saw items described as stolen from the Pence Street home in plain view inside the vehicle.

Felty and the vehicle’s driver, 36-year-old Falon Meredith, were arrested and charged with receiving stolen property and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Meredith was also charged with possession of a controlled substance (xanax) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

GCSO confirmed that other stolen items were found on Monday, February 26, after a search warrant was executed at Felty’s home. Police said the pair can expect several more felony charges.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.