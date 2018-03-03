Louisville man arrested on drug charges after traffic stop

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville man has been charged with possession of marijuana after police said he seemed "uneasy" during a traffic stop.

Police said Bobbye Hall was a passenger stopped for a traffic violation near the intersection of Dr. W J Hodge Street and Broadway. When Hall was asked for his identification, he allegedly said he didn't have it and proceeded to give an LMPD detective a fake name, date of birth and address.

MORE FROM WAVE 3.COM

+ Burglary investigation leads to arrest of Grayson County pair

+ Paoli Youth Football leader arrested on child porn charges

+ Legacy and Legend Tour showcases Kentucky horse racing culture

Hall seemed "nervous and uneasy," according to his arrest report. When he was patted down, police said they found a small bag of marijuana on Hall's pocket.

After he was arrested, LMPD was able to discover Hall's real identity.

The driver of the vehicle was also charged with failure to signal and possession of marijuana.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.