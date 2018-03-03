Survey says: Read to your kids

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A new survey finds many parents don't read to their children. Life can be hectic but, an investment in reading to your child can make a big difference.

The survey was conducted by the non-profit Read Aloud 15 Minutes. It shows that fewer than half of parents read to their children every day and only 30% do so for at least 15 minutes.

Experts state reading aloud plays a vital role in a child's language development and early literacy skills.

One way to can help kids is with Dolly Parton's Imagination Library. Parton's Imagination Library mails free books to children from birth until the age of five. The program started in 1995, it was inspired by her father's inability to read and write.

Imagination Library has now grown into the largest literacy program in the world by donating its one hundred millionth book. WAVE 3 News helped launch Dolly Parton's Imagination Library in Louisville. To see if your child qualifies for a free book click or tap here.

