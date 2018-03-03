Jeffersonville Police ID two killed in motorcycle crash

Jeffersonville Police remove a motorcycle from the crash scene on Saturday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police investigated an early morning motorcycle crash on Saturday.

On Saturday afternoon, the Clark County Coroner identified the two victims as Howard Adams and Rita Carroll, both age 42.

The preliminary cause of death for both victims was listed as multiple blunt force traumatic injuries. The toxicology results are still pending, the coroner said.

The Jeffersonville Fire Department said they were called to the scene of a wreck at Eastern Boulevard and Spring Street around 7:40 a.m.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

One of the crash victims was "not moving" when first responders arrived, according to Sgt. Justin Ames.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.