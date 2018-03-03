No. 5 Notre Dame women top No. 11 Florida St 90-80 in ACCs

By AARON BEARD

AP Basketball Writer

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) - Marina Mabrey scored a season-high 27 points to help No. 5 Notre Dame rally past No. 11 Florida State 90-80 Saturday in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament semifinals.

The second-seeded Fighting Irish (29-2) rallied from eight down in the third quarter in their pursuit of a record-tying fifth straight tournament title.

Mabrey followed her 24-point effort in Friday's quarterfinals against Virginia with another big performance, including a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to end the third that put Notre Dame ahead for good at 62-60.

That started the decisive 16-4 run, which included Arike Ogunbowale hitting a 3 as part of her own big fourth quarter. The junior guard scored 14 of her 20 points in the final 10 minutes.

Shakayla Thomas scored 24 points for the third-seeded Seminoles (25-6), who erased a 10-point second-quarter deficit and took a 56-48 lead on Nausia Woolfolk's layup with 4:30 left in the third before the Irish made their move.

BIG PICTURE

Florida State: The Seminoles got here by holding off Miami in Friday's quarterfinal and shot 45 percent in this one - including 8 of 18 from 3-point range - but it wasn't enough to earn their first win in eight tries against Notre Dame.

Notre Dame: The Fighting Irish arrived with 13 straight wins, both overall and in the ACC Tournament in their pursuit of joining matching Duke's record of five straight tournament titles from 2000-04. They had to work to get past FSU, though this ended up in a double-digit margin like so many others during Notre Dame's four-year tournament streak.

UP NEXT

Florida State: The Seminoles will play in the NCAA Tournament.

Notre Dame: The Fighting Irish will play No. 4 Louisville in Sunday's championship game. It will be a rematch of Notre Dame's last loss, a 100-67 defeat at Louisville in January.

