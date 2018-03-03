Newburg community builds sustainable solutions to 'food desert'

Jackson Dillon is teaching Newburg residents how to grow their own food. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) -The USDA defines food deserts as "a location without a grocery store within a mile."

In Newburg, one man has created the first solution to the neighborhood’s lack of grocery stores.

"With Newburg, soil is marshy because it has a high Ph, and we are adding nitrogen to build the soil up," Jackson Dillon explained.

Dillon is passionate about two things: His trade and his community. He said the land off of Shepherdsville Road has potential.

"This is one of three plots that we are prepping and getting ready for produce," Dillon said.

Dillon owns a landscaping company and is teaching his neighbors how to utilize the land. The goal is to create a food source in Newburg, an area that is categorized as a food desert.

The city donated land to use for the gardens. Dillon invested his own money to purchase the gardening tools.

"Historically, this division was gr anted to free slaves for agriculture production,” Dillon said. “I would like to pay homage to my ancestors."

Dillon said it will take the entire summer to prepare the soil before they begin growing greens and peppers.

"Working in this field and trade has kept me in the right path, and I hope to give back that leadership," Dillon said.

Dillon learned to garden from his family and now wants to share his knowledge and history with the community.

"I like working with the land and I grew up in Kentucky, so I'm just a Kentucky boy too," Dillon said.

