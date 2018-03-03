KSP: Missing Western KY police officer found dead in flooded field

The situation escalated as Karman screamed and cursed at the mother before placing her hands over the child’s mouth and dumped a bag of popcorn on the child’s head.More >>
Recent DNA testing reveals a body discovered in Gadsden in 1998 was that of a missing man from Zion, Illinois. The case is now a homicide investigation.More >>
Three children have been found safe who were in the back of a vehicle stolen from a gas station. The suspect is in police custody.More >>
Police found at least one ballistic vest, thousands of rounds of ammunition and at least one explosive device.More >>
One of the stars of TLC's My 600-LB. Life has died of a heart attack.More >>
