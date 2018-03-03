KSP: Missing Western KY police officer found dead in flooded field

A Hickman City Police officer is dead after several emergency agencies searched for him through the night.

Officer Rodney Smith, 45, of Boaz, Kentucky, was found in a flooded field off Bernal Avenue in Hickman around 5 a.m. Saturday, Kentucky State Police say. His police cruiser also was found.

Smith was pronounced dead by the Fulton County Coroner at the scene. State police say an autopsy will be performed today at the State Medical Examiner's Office.

KSP was notified of a missing Hickman City Police officer around 9:15 p.m. Friday. Search and rescue teams from various agencies in Kentucky and Tennessee responded to Bernal Avenue to conduct a search for Smith and his patrol car.

The Kentucky State Police is investigating.

