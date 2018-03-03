Community comes together to clean up after the floods

Health departments in Indiana and Kentucky urged people to get a tetanus shot before beginning any cleanup efforts.More >>
Health departments in Indiana and Kentucky urged people to get a tetanus shot before beginning any cleanup efforts.More >>
The man found dead Friday morning in a creek off Blackiston Mill Road in Clarksville has been identified.More >>
The man found dead Friday morning in a creek off Blackiston Mill Road in Clarksville has been identified.More >>
Officials announced the death of Deputy Jacob Pickett, 30, on Friday afternoon.More >>
Officials announced the death of Deputy Jacob Pickett, 30, on Friday afternoon.More >>
Imagination Library has now grown into the largest literacy program in the world by donating its one hundred millionth book.More >>
Imagination Library has now grown into the largest literacy program in the world by donating its one hundred millionth book.More >>
The driver of the vehicle was also charged with failure to signal and possession of marijuana.More >>
The driver of the vehicle was also charged with failure to signal and possession of marijuana.More >>