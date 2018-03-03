Saturday's Scores

By The Associated Press



BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Boyd Co. 49, Ashland Blazer 48

11th Region=

Semifinal=

Lex. Christian 58, Madison Central 52

Scott Co. 79, Lex. Lafayette 43

13th Region=

Semifinal=

Corbin 75, Knox Central 60

2nd Region=

Semifinal=

Christian Co. 78, Henderson Co. 61

3rd Region=

Semifinal=

Apollo 64, Ohio Co. 53

6th Region=

Semifinal=

Lou. Fern Creek 53, Lou. Doss 48

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Simon Kenton 80, Anderson Co. 68

10th Region=

Championship=

George Rogers Clark 68, Scott 56

11th Region=

Championship=

Scott Co. 77, Franklin Co. 54

12th Region=

Championship=

Mercer Co. 60, Casey Co. 42

13th Region=

Championship=

Harlan Co. 78, North Laurel 51

14th Region=

Championship=

Knott Co. Central 48, Hazard 45

15th Region=

Championship=

Johnson Central 56, Pikeville 51

16th Region=

Championship=

Boyd Co. 55, Ashland Blazer 52

1st Region=

Championship=

Murray 34, Graves Co. 27

2nd Region=

Championship=

Webster Co. 45, Christian Co. 32

4th Region=

Championship=

Bowling Green 59, South Warren 51

5th Region=

Championship=

Elizabethtown 58, Bardstown 28

6th Region=

Championship=

Lou. Mercy 64, North Bullitt 48

7th Region=

Championship=

Lou. DuPont Manual 55, Lou. Sacred Heart 52

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

