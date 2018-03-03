Saturday's Scores

By The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Boyd Co. 49, Ashland Blazer 48
11th Region=
Semifinal=
Lex. Christian 58, Madison Central 52
Scott Co. 79, Lex. Lafayette 43
13th Region=
Semifinal=
Corbin 75, Knox Central 60
2nd Region=
Semifinal=
Christian Co. 78, Henderson Co. 61
3rd Region=
Semifinal=
Apollo 64, Ohio Co. 53
6th Region=
Semifinal=
Lou. Fern Creek 53, Lou. Doss 48
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Simon Kenton 80, Anderson Co. 68
10th Region=
Championship=
George Rogers Clark 68, Scott 56
11th Region=
Championship=
Scott Co. 77, Franklin Co. 54
12th Region=
Championship=
Mercer Co. 60, Casey Co. 42
13th Region=
Championship=
Harlan Co. 78, North Laurel 51
14th Region=
Championship=
Knott Co. Central 48, Hazard 45
15th Region=
Championship=
Johnson Central 56, Pikeville 51
16th Region=
Championship=
Boyd Co. 55, Ashland Blazer 52
1st Region=
Championship=
Murray 34, Graves Co. 27
2nd Region=
Championship=
Webster Co. 45, Christian Co. 32
4th Region=
Championship=
Bowling Green 59, South Warren 51
5th Region=
Championship=
Elizabethtown 58, Bardstown 28
6th Region=
Championship=
Lou. Mercy 64, North Bullitt 48
7th Region=
Championship=
Lou. DuPont Manual 55, Lou. Sacred Heart 52
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
