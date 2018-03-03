Feeling lucky? The Horseshoe Casino reopens Sunday

ELIZABETH, IN (WAVE) - The Horseshoe Casino will reopen on Sunday at 10 a.m., Caesars Entertainment said on Saturday.

A rising Ohio River forced the casino to temporarily close on Feb. 22. As the river levels rose last week, the inside of the casino flooded.

"We are excited to welcome back our guests,” Senior Vice President and General Manager Brad Seigel said in a statement. “I couldn’t be prouder of our team members that have been working diligently to prepare Horseshoe to welcome back guests. Thank you to our guests for their support and patience during our closure."

In January, the casino announced plans to build more gaming sites on-land.

