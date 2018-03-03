Beshear: Stay alert, look for warning signs of human trafficking

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Attorney General Andy Beshear was in Louisville on Saturday for the Human Trafficking Awareness Seminar.

Working with community partners helps prevent human trafficking and provide justice for victims, the Office of the Attorney General said in a statement.

Beshear said the crime happens all over the state, in every single county.

He referenced a bust weeks ago in Louisville where 17 people were arrested for human trafficking at a farm show.

RELATED STORIES

+ Louisville FBI: Don't overlook signs of human trafficking

+ LMPD Operation Pretty Pink Tractor nets 17 human trafficking arrests

Beshear encouraged all Kentuckians to stay alert, and look out for warning signs of human trafficking.

"One of the most important things we need is for every single Kentuckian to understand what human trafficking is, to be able to recognize it and then to report. Because you never know, when seeing something that just seems a little different, and you have the courage to make a call can make the difference in someone's life," Beshear said.

The Derby City Coalition of Labor Union Women hosted the seminar to raise awareness on the growing problem of human trafficking in local communities.

Also in attendance: Metro Council President David James and WAVE 3 News anchor Dawne Gee.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.