2 arrested in traffic stop in Graves County, KY

Keith Caeser and Tanya Hammond were arrest in Graves County, KY. (Source: Raycom Media)

The Graves County Sheriff's Department pulled over a man for speeding on the Purchase Parkway which led to greater charges on Mar. 3.

According to Graves County Sheriff's Department, deputies pulled over 29-year-old Keith Caeser of Dyersburg, Tenn. and Covington, Ky. for traveling 100 mph in a 70 mph zone.

Deputies found that Caeser was driving with a suspended license and they found loose marijuana in the passenger seat.

After a short search, deputies also found marijuana on hidden on Caeser's passenger, 29-year-old Tanya Hammond of Covington, Ky.

They also found: plastic baggies, AAA batteries and a digital scale.

Caeser and Hammond were both taken to the Graves County Jail.

