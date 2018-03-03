Clarksville man who died in flood had another brush with death at the same spot

CLARKSVILLE, IN (WAVE) - The Clarksville man who drowned near Silver Creek on Friday morning was in a car accident at the same spot two years ago.

Joseph Turner was 33 years old and lived just a few streets away from the area off of Blackiston Mill Road where his body was found.

“I'm completely devastated. Still in shock, I just can't believe he's gone,” Michael Collins said.

Collins was a close friend of Turner’s.

The spot where Turner’s life came to an end was also the place where the two first crossed paths on February 20, 2016, when another tragedy almost ended Turner’s life.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ UPDATE: Man found dead in Silver Creek floodwater drowned

+ Community comes together to clean up after the floods

+ Dog rescued from flooded Louisville golf course

Turner’s car crashed into a tree near the creek. Collins, just a stranger at the time, was driving by and stopped to help.

As he got closer to the car, Collins realized it had caught fire. He pulled an unconscious Turner out of the driver’s seat.

Rushed to the emergency room, Turner wasn't expected to live.

But, after six weeks in a coma, he woke up and eventually made a full recovery.

Collins and his family visited Turner in the hospital. At first, just to ensure he was okay.

But the friendship between the two men grew.

“From someone that I didn't know at all and didn't have any idea who it was, we really got attached to him,” Collins said. “He kind of grew on me, he got under my heart a little bit.”

Over the years, the two talked and met up regularly.

Collins says he can hardly believe Turner would meet his end at the spot near Silver Creek.

He plans to take the lessons he learned in their friendship with him for the rest of his life.

“He gave me an awareness that any of us can be taken at any time,” Collins said. “It makes you hold your kids closer, you never know the last time you’re going to see them.”

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.