Bellarmine advances to GLVC title game

(Great Lakes Valley Conference Release)
The GLVC tourney title matchup is set. It'll be Bellarmine vs Truman State for the championship. The teams will meet Sunday at 4: 30 Louisville time in Edwardsville, Illinois.
The men’s portion of the semifinal round began with an intense nail-biter that saw No. 2 Truman State University come away with the one-point win over No. 3 Drury University, 68-67. The Bulldogs will play in the finals for the first time in program history after being led by Jake Velky’s game-high 19 points and Zach Fischer’s 15 and 10 double-double.
In the nightcap, No. 1 Bellarmine University got the 83-65 win over No. 4 University of Indianapolis and will appear in the finals for the seventh time in program history, looking to win its fifth championship crown. Brent Bach paced the squad with a game-high 22 points, while both Ben Weyer and Adam Eberhard scored 17 to go with Alex Cook’s double-double of 14 points and 11 boards.
