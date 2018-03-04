U of L women advance to ACC title game

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) - Sam Fuehring scored 15 points to help No. 4 Louisville hold off No. 23 North Carolina State 64-59 in Saturday's Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament semifinals.



The top-seeded Cardinals (31-2) led by eight midway through the fourth quarter, but needed some key baskets to stay in control.



Fuehring had one inside off a feed from Jazmine Jones with 1:57 left. Then Myisha Hines-Allen had a critical stickback with 32.6 seconds left as Louisville protected a 59-55 lead.



Ultimately, the Cardinals did enough to clinch their first trip to the tournament final after three previous semifinal losses.



Louisville shot 52 percent and had four players in double figures, though ACC player of the year Asia Durr had a second straight quiet game with nine points.



Chelsea Nelson scored 20 points for the fifth-seeded Wolfpack (24-8), who shot 39 percent but had a 34-24 rebounding advantage.



BIG PICTURE



N.C. State: The Wolfpack advanced by beating North Carolina in the second round and No. 18 Duke in Friday's quarterfinals to earn another shot at a team that had N.C. State down 26-1 at home on New Year's Eve. A win would've helped the Wolfpack's cause for getting the chance to host an NCAA Tournament opening-weekend games, but N.C. State couldn't quite overtake the Cardinals despite a gritty effort.



Louisville: Make it two areas of concern for the Cardinals in Greensboro, even in victory. First there's the slow starts - they trailed by nine after the first quarter in the quarterfinals against Virginia Tech then by eight early in the second against N.C. State. Second, Durr is struggling; she made 3 of 19 shots against the Hokies and 3 of 8 against the Wolfpack in 37 minutes.



UP NEXT



N.C. State: The NCAA Tournament is next for the Wolfpack.



Louisville: The Cardinals advanced to Sunday's championship game to face Notre Dame.



More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25



___Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

3/3/2018 1:59:22 PM (GMT -5:00)