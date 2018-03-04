New Albany wins Seymour Sectional over Floyd Central

Seymour Ind (WAVE)- New Albany High star, Romeo Langford, scored 17 points to help the Bulldogs capture the Seymour Sectional over Floyd Central, 51 to 46 on Saturday night at Seymour High School. Matthew Weimer tallied 17 to lead the Highlanders.

Next up for the Bulldogs, they'll go back to Seymour for the Regional tourney. New Albany will face Bloomington South on Saturday morning.

