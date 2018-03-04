LMPD: Man recovering after Buechel shooting

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police's Major Crimes Unit is investigating a Sunday morning shooting in Buechel.

Around 4 a.m Sunday, LMPD responded to the call of a shooting in the 3900 block of Bardstown Road. Upon arriving, LMPD said they learned that the victim had taken himself to Jewish Hospital East.

LMPD Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell confirmed that the victim's leg injury is non-life-threatening.

