Kentucky Derby Museum holding groundbreaking for $6 million renovation project

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Kentucky Derby Museum's renovation and expansion kicks off Monday with a special groundbreaking.

The six and a half million dollar project will be the largest expansion of the Museum's footprint since it was constructed in 1985 and one of the largest renovations since a major refurbishing project after flooding in 2009.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Feeling lucky? The Horseshoe Casino reopens Sunday

+ Survey says: Read to your kids

+ When Europe talks tariffs, bourbon country listens

More than 11,000 square feet of brand new space will be added and an existing 5,000 square feet renovated. A new third floor and stable will be built. Also on the docket, a covered space that could be used for various events, including outdoor weddings, dinners, and parties.

Most of the construction will start after Kentucky Derby 2018 and is expected to be complete by November, in time for the 2018 Breeders' Cup at Churchill Downs.

At the tail end of the groundbreaking, Winston, the Museum's miniature horse, will be retiring after 22 years of service. He will be heading to his new home at Old Friends Thoroughbred Retirement Farm in Georgetown, KY.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.