Coroner seeking next of kin for 59-year-old Louisville man

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate the next of kin for a 59-year-old man.

Michael Shannon was found in his home in the 100 block of St. Catherine Street on Friday afternoon, according to Deputy Coroner Eddie Robinson.

Robinson confirmed that an autopsy performed Saturday ruled out foul play.

Anyone with information about Shannon is asked to contact Robinson by calling (502) 574-0140.

