UPDATE: I-65 reopen after 7 injured in single-vehicle crash

JACKSON COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - Indiana State Police are investigating after seven people were injured in a wreck on Sunday morning.

ISP confirms the call came in just before 11:00 a.m. Sunday, of a single-vehicle accident at the 56 mile marker on Interstate 65.

Once on scene, crews found seven people injured in the single-vehicle wreck involving a Ford Explorer. Police advise three or four helicopters were used to transport victims to local hospitals.

Parts of I-65 were closed for several hours after the crash.

