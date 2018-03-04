Police: 7 injured in I-65 single-vehicle rollover crash due to blown tire, lack of seat belts

JACKSON COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - Indiana State Police are investigating after seven people were injured in a wreck on Sunday morning.

ISP confirmed that the call came in just before 11:00 a.m. Sunday, of a single-vehicle accident at the 56 mile marker on Interstate 65 in northern Jackson County.

Once on scene, crews found seven people injured in the single-vehicle wreck involving a Ford Explorer. Police advised that three or four helicopters were used to transport victims to local hospitals.

Police said a tire on the car malfunctioned, causing the driver, Thomas McMurray, to lose control. The car spun out and rolled over, finally stopping in a field.

The car did not have enough seats or seat belts for all the passengers, police said. Several people ejected from the car during the accident were probably not wearing seat belts.

McMurray was transported to Columbus Regional Hospital with serious injuries. The front passenger, Kristina McMurray, was flown to an Indianapolis hospital with critical injuries. A second passenger, Dakota Murray, 12, was also flown to an Indianapolis Hospital with critical injuries.

Four juveniles riding in the car were transported by ambulance to Columbus Regional Hospital with serious injuries: Paige McMurray, 15; Anthony Ragsdale, 16; Patricia McMurray, 11 and Ethan McMurray, 11.

Parts of I-65 were closed for approximately two hours after the crash for investigation and cleanup.

Toxicology results are pending, police said. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.