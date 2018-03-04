70th Louisville Home & Garden Show brings sights, sounds of springtime

The 70th annual Home and Garden and Remodeling Show was held at the Expo Center this weekend. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The 70th annual Home, Garden and Remodeling Show kicked off the unofficial start of spring this weekend at the Kentucky Expo Center.

The home show is the largest, longest-running event of its kind in the region. Tens of thousands of guests walked through seven acres and 350 booths in the exhibit hall.

Organizers called the event a "kick off to Spring" for Louisville and focused on ways to bring the outdoors in for the show. A French courtyard inspired by the sights and sounds of springtime greeted guests as they entered.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ Kentucky Derby Museum holding groundbreaking for $6 million renovation project

+ Newburg community builds sustainable solutions to 'food desert'

+ Dog rescued from flooded Louisville golf course

Exhibitions focused on the home and garden, with experiences ranging from an entertainment stage with live painting and a cooking stage with live seminars to the Belgard Outdoor Living Pavilion, a kids area, photo booths and lively insects from the Idlewind Butterfly Farm.

Over 4,000 tree saplings native to Louisville were given away for free to show attendees courtesy of the L&M Federal Credit Union. The Louisville Metro Division of Community Forestry was on hand to provide care instructions and answer questions about the trees.

The Tree Sapling Giveaway was created to highlight the importance of trees in saving energy costs and in restoring Louisville's dwindling tree canopy.

Students from JCPS showcased their engineering and construction skills at the home show, learned during hands-on education classes.

A luxury dog house, urban chicken coop and a toddler playhouse may sound like products found at an upscale retailer or in an episode of Portlandia. But all three were created by students at Western, Iroquois and Valley High Schools.

The Home, Garden and Remodeling Show was presented by Champion and LG&E. The Building Industry Association produced the event.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.