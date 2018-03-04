Aces Softball Claims Spring Fling Championship

Tens of thousands of guests walked through seven acres and 350 booths in the exhibit hall at the 70th annual Home, Garden and Remodeling Show this weekend.More >>
Tens of thousands of guests walked through seven acres and 350 booths in the exhibit hall at the 70th annual Home, Garden and Remodeling Show this weekend.More >>
Indiana State Police are investigating after seven people were injured in a wreck on Sunday morning.More >>
Indiana State Police are investigating after seven people were injured in a wreck on Sunday morning.More >>
The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate the next of kin of a Louisville man.More >>
The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate the next of kin of a Louisville man.More >>
More than 11,000 square feet of brand new space will be added and an existing 5,000 square feet renovated.More >>
More than 11,000 square feet of brand new space will be added and an existing 5,000 square feet renovated.More >>
LMPD confirmed that the victim's injury is non-life-threatening.More >>
LMPD confirmed that the victim's injury is non-life-threatening.More >>