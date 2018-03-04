Concert engages community for "A Recipe to End Hunger"

The concert happened at The Grand in New Albany. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

WAVE 3's Dawne Gee founded "A Recipe to End Hunger" to help feed children in food insecure homes. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - WAVE 3 News anchor Dawne Gee, President of "A Recipe to End Hunger", hosted the 3rd Annual "A Recipe to End Hunger" Concert on Sunday at the Grand in New Albany.

The concert roster included Radiotronic, The Unlimited Show Band and The Louisville Crashers. Butchertown Grocery sponsored the event.

Guests participated in a silent auction and a kids' corner offered face painting and games. Tickets were $12, with $2 off admission with a non-perishable food donation.

One in six children in WAVE Country may not know where they will get their first meal. A Recipe to End Hunger works to fund local programs that provide food and services for children living in food insecure homes.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ Newburg community builds sustainable solutions to 'food desert'

+ 70th Louisville Home & Garden Show brings sights, sounds of springtime

+ Kentucky Derby Museum holding groundbreaking for $6 million renovation project

The second edition of "A Recipe to End Hunger" Cookbook will be released by the end of the year. The first edition of the cookbook became an Amazon best seller, featuring recipes from 55 Metro Louisville restaurants and 66 local and national celebrities like Jennifer Lawrence, Dolly Parton, Coach Bobby Petrino and Al Roker.

In 2017, A Recipe to End Hunger was able to feed 250 children for a year thanks to raising almost $30,000 to fight childhood hunger.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.