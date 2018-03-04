River Road restaurants clean up after flood

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE 3)-- Restaurants on River Road are picking up the pieces after the historic flood kept them out of business for over a week.

Cunningham’s Creekside, River Road BBQ and Captain’s Quarters are still closed.

KingFish Restaurant re-opened Saturday night after a full day of clean up.

“Of course we cleaned up before we left but we had to see what food was here because we didn’t know how long we were going to be out, then throw it all away and start over again and so it’s just like starting from ground zero you just start over,” manager Hal Rogers said.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ 70th Louisville Home & Garden Show brings sights, sounds of springtime

+ Hoosiers mark first day of Sunday alcohol sales

+ Kentucky Derby Museum holding groundbreaking for $6 million renovation project

Server Jessica Owen and her coworkers have been counting down the days until they could come back to work.

“I’m glad to be back,” Owen said. “The water is down so we are here pretty much all the time now.”

Flood waters never reached the building, but, the restaurant was completely surrounded and impossible to get to. Besides a little leftover debris on the lawn, the business is pretty much back up to normal. But, all the customers haven’t caught on just yet.

Rogers said the restaurant is typically packed on Sundays, but, this weekend they haven't seen many customers so far.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.