Bellarmine Wins GLVC Tournament

(Courtesy: GLVC) EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – No. 1 seed and fourth-ranked Bellarmine University captured the 2018 Great Lakes Valley Conference Men's Basketball Championship crown on Sunday with a 75-61 victory over No. 2 seed Truman State University at the Vadalabene Center in Edwardsville, Illinois.



The Knights won their second consecutive title and fifth overall. With the victory, Bellarmine (28-2) earned the Conference's automatic qualifying bid into the NCAA Division II national tournament, as the 64-team field will be revealed later this evening at 10:30 p.m. ET on NCAA.com.

Bellarmine senior guard Brent Bach, who was named to the All-Tournament Team, scored a career and game-high 30 points on the night, while junior Adam Eberhard notched 21 points, 15 rebounds, and six assists en route to the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player.

Bellarmine’s Alex Cook was also recognized on the All-Tournament squad after his 13-point, nine-rebound effort, as was Truman State’s Jake Velky and Brodric Thomas, who led the Bulldogs with 17 and 16 points, respectively. Zach Fischer was held to single-digit points for the first time all season as he finished with nine to go with only four rebounds on 3-of-9 shooting.

The Knights limited Truman (20-10) to just 21-of-63 (.333) from the field and held the Bulldogs to their lowest scoring output in two years.