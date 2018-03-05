Storm leaves California with just 39 percent average snow - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Storm leaves California with just 39 percent average snow

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File). FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2018 file photo, Frank Gehrke, chief of the California Cooperative Snow Surveys Program for the Department of Water Resources, leaves a snow covered meadow after conducting the second snow surve... (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File). FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2018 file photo, Frank Gehrke, chief of the California Cooperative Snow Surveys Program for the Department of Water Resources, leaves a snow covered meadow after conducting the second snow surve...
(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File). FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2018 file photo, Frank Gehrke, chief of the California Cooperative Snow Surveys Program for the Department of Water Resources, walks across the nearly snow barren meadow while conducting the fir... (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File). FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2018 file photo, Frank Gehrke, chief of the California Cooperative Snow Surveys Program for the Department of Water Resources, walks across the nearly snow barren meadow while conducting the fir...

By ELLEN KNICKMEYER and RICH PEDRONCELLI
Associated Press

PHILLIPS STATION, Calif. (AP) - California water officials tromped through long-awaited fresh snowdrifts in the Sierra Nevada mountains Monday, but a welcome late-winter storm still left the state with less than half the usual snow for this late point in the state's important rain and snow season.

Runoff from snow in the mountains historically provides Californians with nearly a third of their water for the whole year. Monday's snow surveys in the mountains by state water officials, with news crews in tow, is one of several closely watched gauges of how much water California cities and farms will have.

Plunging a rod into a snow drift, snow-survey chief Frank Gehrke measured 41.1 inches (104.4 centimeters) of snow Monday, almost all of it laid down by a heavy winter storm that rolled in Wednesday.

On Monday, the Phillips Station measuring location was up to 39 percent of the historical average for the date, compared to just 7 percent of its usual snow before the storm dropped up to 8 feet 2.4 meters) of snow, Gehrke said. Across the Sierra, the state was at 37 percent of normal snowfall as of Monday.

"Of course we don't know what the rest of the month is going to bring," Gehrke said. "But it is a much rosier, happier picture than it was a week ago."

California had accumulated less than a quarter of its normal snowpack for the year before last week's storm. By February, most of Southern California was back in drought, owing to a dud of a rain and snow season so far this year.

It would take six more storms to bring the state up to its normal winter precipitation by April. The odds of that happening are about one-in-50, the National Weather Service cautioned.

March is typically the last month of the rain and snow season in the state.

California emerged only last year from a historic five-year drought that forced mandatory water conservation for cities and towns, dried wells, and caused massive die-offs of trees and many other native species.

The Los Angeles-based Metropolitan Water District, the country's largest urban supplier of water, plans to vote in April on increased funding for conservation programs, spokeswoman Rebecca Kimitch said.

"One storm isn't going to ... make up for what has been a very dry few months," Kimitch said.

California's rainy season is often this kind of a cliffhanger, Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at the University of California, Los Angeles, said last month.

The state is dependent on a handful of significant storms for its water, so things can turn around quickly, he said.

California's reservoirs are at 106 percent of their historical average for this point in the year thanks to last year's rains, said Chris Orrock, a spokesman for the state Department of Water Resources.

While the heavy snows in the Sierra Nevada are the main gift from the latest storm, it helps that arid Southern California got doused as well, Orrock said.

Rain in Southern California rain means reservoirs get filled and vital below-ground natural reservoirs depleted during the drought are replenished.

___

Knickmeyer reported from San Francisco

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • National, world weatherWeather and disaster coverageMore>>

  • Push is on to restore power with a 2nd storm on the way

    Push is on to restore power with a 2nd storm on the way

    Monday, March 5 2018 8:11 AM EST2018-03-05 13:11:07 GMT
    Monday, March 5 2018 7:49 PM EST2018-03-06 00:49:54 GMT
    Power is slowly being restored in the hardest-hit areas of the East Coast, days after a destructive nor'easter downed trees and power lines, flooded coastal towns and forced a number of school districts to cancel...More >>
    Power is slowly being restored in the hardest-hit areas of the East Coast, days after a destructive nor'easter downed trees and power lines, flooded coastal towns and forced a number of school districts to cancel classes.More >>

  • Storm leaves California with just 39 percent average snow

    Storm leaves California with just 39 percent average snow

    Monday, March 5 2018 3:00 AM EST2018-03-05 08:00:47 GMT
    Monday, March 5 2018 7:49 PM EST2018-03-06 00:49:33 GMT
    (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File). FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2018 file photo, Frank Gehrke, chief of the California Cooperative Snow Surveys Program for the Department of Water Resources, leaves a snow covered meadow after conducting the second snow surve...(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File). FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2018 file photo, Frank Gehrke, chief of the California Cooperative Snow Surveys Program for the Department of Water Resources, leaves a snow covered meadow after conducting the second snow surve...
    Welcome drifts of fresh snow await California's water managers on their late-winter survey of the Sierra Nevada snowpack.More >>
    Welcome drifts of fresh snow await California's water managers on their late-winter survey of the Sierra Nevada snowpack.More >>

  • Huge waves slam into Puerto Rico, force evacuations

    Huge waves slam into Puerto Rico, force evacuations

    Monday, March 5 2018 9:20 AM EST2018-03-05 14:20:50 GMT
    Monday, March 5 2018 2:23 PM EST2018-03-05 19:23:32 GMT
    Authorities in Puerto Rico are evacuating dozens of families as waves of nearly 30 feet generated by a winter storm hit the U.S. territory.More >>
    Authorities in Puerto Rico are evacuating dozens of families as waves of nearly 30 feet generated by a winter storm hit the U.S. territory.More >>
    •   

  • Winter weatherMore>>

  • Storm leaves California with just 39 percent average snow

    Storm leaves California with just 39 percent average snow

    Monday, March 5 2018 3:00 AM EST2018-03-05 08:00:47 GMT
    Monday, March 5 2018 7:49 PM EST2018-03-06 00:49:33 GMT
    (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File). FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2018 file photo, Frank Gehrke, chief of the California Cooperative Snow Surveys Program for the Department of Water Resources, leaves a snow covered meadow after conducting the second snow surve...(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File). FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2018 file photo, Frank Gehrke, chief of the California Cooperative Snow Surveys Program for the Department of Water Resources, leaves a snow covered meadow after conducting the second snow surve...
    Welcome drifts of fresh snow await California's water managers on their late-winter survey of the Sierra Nevada snowpack.More >>
    Welcome drifts of fresh snow await California's water managers on their late-winter survey of the Sierra Nevada snowpack.More >>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Next storm on the horizon

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Next storm on the horizon

    Monday, March 5 2018 4:02 PM EST2018-03-05 21:02:55 GMT

    Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.

    More >>

    Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.

    More >>

  • Residents in upstate NY digging out after massive winter storm

    Residents in upstate NY digging out after massive winter storm

    Saturday, March 3 2018 10:32 PM EST2018-03-04 03:32:10 GMT
    Saturday, March 3 2018 10:42 PM EST2018-03-04 03:42:58 GMT
    It is estimated the snow fell anywhere from one to three inches per hour in Schoharie County on Friday night. (Source: WTEN/CNN)It is estimated the snow fell anywhere from one to three inches per hour in Schoharie County on Friday night. (Source: WTEN/CNN)

    In Schoharie County, it really came down. Some places accumulated up to three feet of snow.

    More >>

    In Schoharie County, it really came down. Some places accumulated up to three feet of snow.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly