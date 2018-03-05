Omni Louisville Hotel crews spend final hours applying finishing touches

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Finishing touches are underway at the Omni Louisville Hotel.

>> SNEAK PEEK: Take a look inside the hotel

The luxury facility will open to the public on Tuesday at 3 p.m., following a grand opening ceremony Tuesday morning.

Crews and staff at the hotel were busy on Monday cleaning floors and power washing.

Everything is expected to be complete by Tuesday along Second and West Liberty streets. A quick check of some online travel sites shows room rates as low as $135 per night.

Below are some facts about the 30-story hotel, according to the Omni website:

+ 612 finely appointed guest rooms and suites

+ 225 luxury apartments

+ Approximately 70,000 square feet of flexible meeting and event space, with access to an additional 300,000 square-feet of meeting and exhibit space at the Kentucky International Convention Center

+ Lobby art gallery

+ Dining options include a three-meal-a-day restaurant, lobby lounge, rooftop pool bar and grill, as well as an iconic Bob’s Steak & Chop House as the hotel’s fine-dining establishment

+ Speakeasy with bowling alley

+ Dynamic 20,000 square-foot modern urban lifestyle market connected to the hotel lobby

+ On-site signature Mokara spa, fitness center and rooftop pool deck

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.