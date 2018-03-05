Omni Louisville Hotel crews spend final hours applying finishing touches

According to an arrest report, the suspect got mad when the victim, who was 36 weeks pregnant, could not stay long while visiting.More >>
Crews and staff at the hotel were busy on Monday cleaning floors and power washing.More >>
More than 11,000 square feet of brand new space will be added and an existing 5,000 square feet renovated.More >>
Part of the road at 5th and Main Streets downtown caved-in on Friday, the Metropolitan Sewer District (MSD) said.More >>
WAVE 3 News anchor Dawne Gee, President of "A Recipe to End Hunger", hosted the 3rd Annual "A Recipe to End Hunger" Concert on Sunday at the Grand in New Albany.More >>
