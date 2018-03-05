Man charged with attempted murder of pregnant woman

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A man is charged with attempted murder after police said he strangled a pregnant woman.

According to an arrest report, Quincy Blackmon, 27, got mad when the victim, who was 36 weeks pregnant, could not stay long while visiting and threw her on the bed.

The victim told police Blackmon removed some of her clothing then strangled her at least 10 different times, according to the report. The victim said she lost consciousness, saw a white haze and began to hear static.

The victim told police Blackmon told her, “I’m not going to stop until you stop breathing.”

She said she begged to leave but Blackmon would not give her her clothing and her keys. When she was able to get away she went to an area hospital.

Blackmon was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections on March 3. In addition to attempted murder, he was charged with assault and unlawful imprisonment.

