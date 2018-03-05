Man accused of sexually abusing elderly woman

A Madisonville man is accused of sexually abusing an elderly woman.

According to police, they began investigating on Sunday after they got a complaint about sexual abuse in the 400 block of N. Seminary St. Police say their investigation led them to arrest 27-year-old Eric Barnett.

"An employee happened to be doing their rounds and then they entered one of the rooms and then they saw what they thought was inappropriate contact with one of the individuals, one of the residents there," Lt. Andy Rush with the Madisonville Police Department said. "And so they confronted the person about it, that person went ahead and left the facility. And at that point they felt it necessary to not only contact the police department but also contact their administrators.

Police say Barnett is an employee of NHC HealthCare, a rehabilitation center in Madisonville. We've reached out to the center for comment, but haven't heard back.

Barnett is being held in the Hopkins County Jail without bond.

