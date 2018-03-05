Pretenders announce Louisville concert date

The Pretenders have announced a concert date in Louisville in July. (Source: The Pretenders Facebook page)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A blast from the past just announced an upcoming show in Louisville, and the news might be the talk of the town.

The Pretenders are scheduled to play at the Louisville Palace on Tuesday, July 3.

Presale tickets will be available Thursday, and all tickets go on sale to the public Friday.

The Pretenders cranked out a bunch of highly-acclaimed singles in the 1980s, including "Brass in Pocket," "Back on the Chain Gang," "Talk of the Town" and more. Fronted by Ohio native Chrissie Hynde, the band took shape in the late 1970s in England, and while their more widely known work is considered rock, they were also a punk rock mainstay.

The band has been touring South America the last couple of weeks, and the U.S. leg of the tour starts in Miami on March 25.

The Pretenders will join Journey and Def Leppard for a mega-concert at Chicago's Wrigley Field on Saturday, July 14.

Their most recent album "Alone" came out in October.

