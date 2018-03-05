More than 100 cases of Hepatitis A confirmed in Louisville

Hep A signs and symptoms include fatigue, loss of appetite, and sudden nausea, among others. (Source: Dale Mader, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - More than 100 cases of Hepatitis A have been confirmed in Louisville, but they're mostly impacting a specific subset of the population.

According to Dave Langdon with the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness said 115 cases have been reported since November.

Langdon said the Hep A cases are centered among the homeless and those who use drugs.

They've also reportedly seen an uptick in calls since a Dixie Highway Kroger employee tested positive for the disease.

>> PREVIOUS STORY: Dixie Highway Kroger employee tests positive for Hep. A

The Department of Health and Wellness has given nearly 6,000 vaccinations at homeless shelters, camps and needle exchange sites.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved