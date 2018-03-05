Latest deadly collision at railroad crossing prompts safety conversation

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) – There have been three fatal crashes at rail road crossings along US 31 in Southern Indiana since the summer of 2017. Those who work near Friday’s collision say unfortunately they were not surprised.

An employee at 84 Lumber was working when he says he heard the train’s horn around 4:30 p.m., Friday afternoon. Shortly after, emergency crews were on the scene of a crash in the 2000 block of Coopers Lane in Jeffersonville.

A 78-year-old woman, Joyce Hogue was killed and another person was transported to University Hospital.

“Cooper’s Lane is a hard road to get in and out of, and I do not disagree with that,” Jessica Feder said. “It’s a hard road to turn down and making sure you are clearing the tracks.”

Feder is the Executive Director of Indiana Operation Lifesaver. The organization provides train safety education.

Throughout Indiana, the number of crossing collisions has steadily decreased since 2015, while the fatalities have been 11 or 12 for the past three years.

