Vice President Mike Pence to visit Kentucky

By Annie Moore, Digital Content Producer
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Vice President Mike Pence is heading to Kentucky this week to talk taxes.

On Wednesday, Pence is scheduled to travel to Versailles, Kentucky to talk about the Trump Administration's tax policy.

The Vice President's remarks will be given at an American First Policies event.

His speech will be titled "Tax Cuts to Put America First".

