Vice President Mike Pence to visit Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Vice President Mike Pence is heading to Kentucky this week to talk taxes.

On Wednesday, Pence is scheduled to travel to Versailles, Kentucky to talk about the Trump Administration's tax policy.

PREVIOUS STORIES:

+ Protesters greet Vice President Mike Pence in Louisville

+ VP Pence to visit Louisville's Harshaw Trane

+ Dignitaries pay respects to 'America's Pastor' Rev. Billy Graham

The Vice President's remarks will be given at an American First Policies event.

His speech will be titled "Tax Cuts to Put America First".

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.