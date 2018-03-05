2018 Pegasus Pins now available

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It's a sign that Derby is right around the corner, Pegasus Pins are now available.

The Derby Festival pins are now able for purchase at 1000 different locations including grocery stores, gas stations and banks around Louisville.

They cost six dollars at any of those locations, but will cost seven dollars if bought at one of the Kentucky Derby Festival events.

Pegasus Pins are the ticket into several KDF events. Registering them online also enters festival goers into drawing for weekly prizes, with the first giveaway happening on March 16th.

Weekly grand prizes include Evan Williams Bourbon Speakeasy Party, and $2,500 gift cards to Papa John's, Meijer, Kroger and several others.

In keeping with tradition, 12,000 Pegasus Pins will be in circulation, and Gold Pin winners are eligible to win a 2018 Honda CR-V live on Friday May 11 on WAVE 3 News.

