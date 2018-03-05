Fischer launches youth jobs program

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer launched his 2018 SummerWorks youth jobs program on Monday.

JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio, Metro Council President David James and GE Vice President of Manufacturing Bill Good were all on hand for the press conference at the GE Appliance Park.

Fischer started the SummerWorks program in 2011, and according to the program's site, it has led to the employment of nearly 17,000 youth.

Participating businesses include the Muhammad Ali Center, Humana, Thorntons and Fourth Street Live.

