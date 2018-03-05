Salvation Army in 'critical need' of supplies, volunteers

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Salvation Army of Louisville is asking for community assistance to help fill it's "critical need" for supplies and volunteers.

A release from the Salvation Army says it is facing a shortage of cleaning supplies and volunteers to help with the relief effort to assist those impacted by recent flooding.

Supplies needed include disposable latex gloves, work gloves, bleach, household cleaners, dish soap, scrub brushes, sponges, towels, paper towels, dust masks, mops, brooms, squeegees, buckets, storage totes, garbage bags and bottled water.

They do not need clothes or household goods at this time.

Anyone wishing to donate can bring supplies to the main lobby of the Salvation Army's MALE Campus at 911 S. Brook Street.

Volunteers can call 2-1-1 to register and will be contacted about when they're needed.

The Salvation Army also encourages financial donations to help purchase supplies. Those can be made by phone at 502-671-4926, or by mail, making checks payable to Salvation Army of Louisville.

