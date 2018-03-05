ACC Tournament: Cards could play twice on WAVE 3 News

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - UofL will begin ACC Tournament play Wednesday on WAVE 3 News.
The ninth-seeded Cards will play No. 8-seed Florida State at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn at noon.
Some experts say Louisville (19-12, 9-9 ACC) must win at least one game -- if not two -- to advance to the NCAA Tournament. Others think the Cards are already in.
UofL split two games with FSU (20-10, 9-9) this season. Each team stumbled down the stretch, going 3-4 in their final seven games.
Wednesday's winner will advance to the quarterfinal round, where conference champ, tournament No. 1 seed and top-ranked Virginia -- yeah, them -- awaits for a noon game Thursday. That game also will be on WAVE 3 News.
Below is the full TV schedule for games on WAVE 3 News this week, and below that is a link to the full tournament schedule.
WEDNESDAY (Second Round)
+ Louisville vs. Florida State, noon
+ N.C. State vs. Boston College/Georgia Tech, 2:30 p.m.
+ Virginia Tech vs. Notre Dame/Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
+ North Carolina vs. Syracuse/Wake Forest, 9:30 p.m.
THURSDAY (Quarterfinals)
+ Virginia vs. Wednesday noon winner, noon
+ Clemson vs. Wednesday 2:30 p.m. winner, 2:30 p.m.
+ Duke vs. Wednesday 7 p.m. winner, 7 p.m.
+ Miami vs. Wednesday 9:30 p.m. winner, 9:30 p.m.
>> Click here for the full ACC Tournament bracket
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.
725 S. Floyd Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 585-2201
publicfile@wave3.com
(502) 561-4140EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.