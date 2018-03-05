ACC Tournament: Cards could play twice on WAVE 3 News

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - UofL will begin ACC Tournament play Wednesday on WAVE 3 News.

The ninth-seeded Cards will play No. 8-seed Florida State at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn at noon.

Some experts say Louisville (19-12, 9-9 ACC) must win at least one game -- if not two -- to advance to the NCAA Tournament. Others think the Cards are already in.

UofL split two games with FSU (20-10, 9-9) this season. Each team stumbled down the stretch, going 3-4 in their final seven games.

Wednesday's winner will advance to the quarterfinal round, where conference champ, tournament No. 1 seed and top-ranked Virginia -- yeah, them -- awaits for a noon game Thursday. That game also will be on WAVE 3 News.

Below is the full TV schedule for games on WAVE 3 News this week, and below that is a link to the full tournament schedule.

WEDNESDAY (Second Round)

+ Louisville vs. Florida State, noon

+ N.C. State vs. Boston College/Georgia Tech, 2:30 p.m.

+ Virginia Tech vs. Notre Dame/Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

+ North Carolina vs. Syracuse/Wake Forest, 9:30 p.m.

THURSDAY (Quarterfinals)

+ Virginia vs. Wednesday noon winner, noon

+ Clemson vs. Wednesday 2:30 p.m. winner, 2:30 p.m.

+ Duke vs. Wednesday 7 p.m. winner, 7 p.m.

+ Miami vs. Wednesday 9:30 p.m. winner, 9:30 p.m.

