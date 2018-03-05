Program Alert: ACC Tournament causes TV schedule changes on WAVE 3 News

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - UofL began ACC Tournament play with an exciting win over Florida State on Wednesday on WAVE 3 News.

The ninth-seeded Cards built a 26-point lead, but had to hold off a late rally by the Seminoles at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn at noon.

Some experts say Louisville (20-12) must make a deep run in the league tournament in order to advance to the NCAA Tournament. Others think the Cards are already in with the win over FSU.

Now, the Cards have to play conference champ, tournament No. 1 seed and top-ranked Virginia -- yeah, them -- at noon Thursday. That game also will be on WAVE 3 News.

WEDNESDAY (Second Round)

+ Louisville vs. Florida State, noon

+ N.C. State vs. Boston College/Georgia Tech, 2:30 p.m.

+ Virginia Tech vs. Notre Dame/Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

+ North Carolina vs. Syracuse/Wake Forest, 9:30 p.m.

THURSDAY (Quarterfinals)

+ Virginia vs. Wednesday noon winner, noon

+ Clemson vs. Wednesday 2:30 p.m. winner, 2:30 p.m.

+ Duke vs. Wednesday 7 p.m. winner, 7 p.m.

+ Miami vs. Wednesday 9:30 p.m. winner, 9:30 p.m.

