Elizabethtown motorcyclist killed in crash identified

The crash between a pickup and motorcycle killed the motorcycle operator. (Source: Hardin Local)

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) - A man killed in a crash in Elizabethtown was identified Monday.

Joshua Swaim, 35, of Elizabethtown, died after a pickup truck turned out of a gas station and crossed into the path of the motorcycle Swaim was driving. The crash happened Friday morning in the 2000 block of North Mulberry Street.

Daryl Watkins, 65, of Alabama was driving the pickup truck. It's not clear if he'll be charged.

Watkins was not injured, but suffered minor burns on his head while trying to help Swaim following the collision.

The crash remains under investigation.

