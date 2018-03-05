Seven Louisville sites open for flood debris drop-off

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Seven sites are now open through March 24th for Jefferson County residents to drop off flood debris.

This is for flood-damaged drywall and insulation - not yard waste or electronics.

To qualify for the free drop-off, residents must present the attendant with two forms of identification verifying Louisville residency.

Those qualifying can visit any of the following sites:

Thursday – Saturday 1 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Bethany Lane

10500 Lower River Road at Bethany Lane

Newburg Community Center

4810 Exeter Ave 40218

Outer Loop Recycling Center

7201 Outer Loop 40228

(Highveiw parking lot in rear)

Dixie Recycling Center

7219 Dixie Hwy 40258

Charlie Vettiner Park

5550 Charlie Vettiner Park Rd 40299

Hubbards Lane Recycling Center

595 Hubbards Ln. 40207

Monday – Saturday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Waste Reduction Center

636 Meriwether Avenue

Residents who can't drop off flood waste can request pickup service by emailing swmd@louisvilleky.gov or calling 574-3571 ext. 0, no later than 5:00 p.m. on March 9.

