Robbed at gunpoint and bound: Bullitt Assistant County Attorney becomes victim

SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man who usually prosecutes crimes became a victim Sunday night, when he was robbed at gunpoint and tied up in his own home.

“It's sad to say, but it's almost at a point where you can't take a chance to try and help people," said Bullitt County Sheriff Chief Deputy Mike Cook.

Cook said Sunday became a scary night for Assistant Bullitt County Attorney Doug McCann. Investigators say just before midnight, McCann opened his door to help a woman, and suddenly became a victim.

It happened on Proctor Lane off Highway 44 East, near Shepherdsville, part of the Lazy River neighborhood. The assistant county attorney was able to get untied and call for help. His family was out of town, so coworkers checked on him Monday. Luckily he didn't have any serious injuries, but investigators say he's shaken up.

Cook said it was a shock for deputies to find Doug McCann, someone who helps prosecute their cases, now the victim of a crime just because he answered his door.

"He was met by a female," Cook said. "And ultimately, a male entered the home and brandished a firearm."

McCann told investigators the woman explained to him that her car had broken down near his home and she needed to use the bathroom. He let her in.

With a gun to his head, McCann was ordered to a back bedroom. Cook said the couple took a cord and bound the attorney's hands and feet. They ran off with his wallet, $65 and his handgun. While investigators have no information on a car, the assistant county attorney does remember what they looked like.

He described them as a white male, 5'10 about 180 pounds with short brown hair, light facial hair and multiple tattoos on his arms but, nothing the attorney could remember specifically. The woman he recalled was about 5'7, 110 to 120 pounds with long dark hair.

"At this point we have no evidence to believe this was a targeted event," Cook said. "The assistant county attorney, he does not recognize either individual."

Sheriffs were able to find McCann's phone after it pinged off Highway 245 at the Clermont exit. As they search for the suspects, investigators warn everyone to be careful when it comes to strangers at the door.

"It has to be devastating and nerve-racking to have a traumatic event like that happen to you especially when you're trying to help someone," Cook said.

The Sheriff's office believes the couple parked away from the home so no one would spot the vehicle or get a description. Anyone with information should call the Bullitt County Sheriff.

