Tree planting program honors lost pets, benefits neglected animals

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A program called Ralphie's Promise is a new way to honor pets who have passed, while helping other animals heal and find their forever homes.

The program uses tree planting to benefit The Arrow Fund.

Ralphie was a severely neglected beagle who was also blind. The Arrow Fund rescued him and Ralphie ended up with John Ridgill, the owner of Louisville Tree Service. The beagle was a loyal companion to Ridgill, and when he passed, this program was created to honor Ralphie, help other abused and neglected animals, and improve the environment.

Ralphie's Promise allows people to purchase and have a tree planted at the Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve, or on their own property, in honor of a beloved pet who is no longer with the family. Memorial trees are available in 11 different varieties which range from $375 to $525, with 100% of the proceeds benefiting The Arrow Fund.

"We have been inundated," Arrow Fund spokeswoman Rebecca Eaves told us. "We do not have a facility and we have more animals than we ever have. So (we are holding this fundraiser) to keep us going with all the medical bills for the severely tortured, injured animals, that have been abused and neglected in the Kentuckiana region and other parts."

The 2018 goal is to plant at least 100 trees. When the 2017 tornado hit the Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve, they lost hundreds of trees. Ralphie's Promise will help rehabilitate the preserve, as well.

For more information on how to purchase a memorial tree, click or tap here.

